Sunday, January 1, 2017

Pharmacy rises from the ashes

Jade Aliprandi -
Almost six months after his store went up in flames, Hanif Adam’s Werrington County Pharmacy is back open for business. In July, Mr Adam was...
Brightening Christmas for those who’ve “fallen through the net”

Emily Newton -
Christmas is full of carefree quality time with family, but there are many others who don’t get a chance to escape their worries. Ross ‘Rossco’...

Funding to help drug addicted mothers-to-be

Thanks for another great year

Emotional scenes as long serving police officer is farewelled by St...

Property market has a few unknowns ahead of 2017

More parking available in Thornton

Emu Plains Prison expansion plans dumped

Cartwright’s former partner faces court

The year that was: How 2016 unfolded in Penrith

Surprise softball honour for Pete

Nathan Taylor -
Glenmore Park softball coach Peter Rainer said he was lost for words when he was surprisingly inducted into the Softball NSW Hall of Fame. Making the prestigious honour at the 2017 State Teams Dinner even more remarkable was the fact...

Cartwright’s former partner faces court

Alena Higgins -
The former flame of Panthers rugby league star Bryce Cartwright will apply to have her charges thrown out on mental health grounds, Penrith Local...
Cartwright issue now a police matter

WW News -
The Panthers say they have been monitoring a situation involving the ex-partner of star player Bryce Cartwright for "some time". The ex-girlfriend of Cartwright has...
Jed hopes to follow in famous footsteps

Nathan Taylor -
New Penrith Panthers recruit Jed Cartwright said he feels right at home, playing for the club that means so much to him. The 20-year-old signed...
A touch of New York comes to Penrith

Incoming Tornado!

CJ’s Crab Shack

Low on carbs, fat on flavour

B’Tees Kitchen

