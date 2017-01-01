CLOSE
News
Sport
Going Out
Audio & Video
the experts
Offers
Jobs
directory
Directory
Classifieds
Add Classified Listing
View Classifieds
About
Our History
Contact Us
Advertise
Partnerships
Subscribe to our digital edition
Digital Edition Archive
Pick up a paper
Sunday, January 1, 2017
News
Sport
Going Out
Audio & Video
the experts
Offers
Jobs
directory
Directory
Classifieds
Add Classified Listing
View Classifieds
About
Our History
Contact Us
Advertise
Partnerships
Subscribe to our digital edition
Digital Edition Archive
Pick up a paper
New Year's Eve tragedy: Toddler killed at Colyton
Body discovered near Kingswood unit block
Woman injured during unit brawl
Cornish wants to give power to the people
Surprise softball honour for Pete
Pharmacy rises from the ashes
from our newsroom
New Year’s Eve tragedy: Toddler killed at Colyton
WW News
-
January 1, 2017, 8:14
Body discovered near Kingswood unit block
Troy Dodds
-
December 30, 2016, 12:05
Woman injured during unit brawl
WW News
-
December 23, 2016, 7:42
Cornish wants to give power to the people
Jade Aliprandi
-
December 22, 2016, 1:33
Pharmacy rises from the ashes
Jade Aliprandi
-
December 21, 2016, 12:23
LOCAL NEWS
Business
Pharmacy rises from the ashes
Jade Aliprandi
-
December 21, 2016, 12:23
Almost six months after his store went up in flames, Hanif Adam’s Werrington County Pharmacy is back open for business. In July, Mr Adam was...
Community
Brightening Christmas for those who’ve “fallen through the net”
Emily Newton
-
December 21, 2016, 10:47
Christmas is full of carefree quality time with family, but there are many others who don’t get a chance to escape their worries. Ross ‘Rossco’...
Funding to help drug addicted mothers-to-be
Health
December 21, 2016, 10:03
Thanks for another great year
News
December 21, 2016, 9:42
Emotional scenes as long serving police officer is farewelled by St...
News
December 21, 2016, 6:17
Property market has a few unknowns ahead of 2017
News
December 20, 2016, 14:35
More parking available in Thornton
Council
December 20, 2016, 13:05
Emu Plains Prison expansion plans dumped
Community
December 20, 2016, 13:04
Cartwright’s former partner faces court
Crime
December 20, 2016, 9:52
The year that was: How 2016 unfolded in Penrith
News
December 19, 2016, 15:25
Receive the Western Weekender directly via email every week
27,902
Fans
Like
12,223
Followers
Follow
3,429
Followers
Follow
Advertisement
Tweets by @wwpenrith
SPORT
Surprise softball honour for Pete
Sport
Nathan Taylor
-
December 21, 2016, 15:19
Glenmore Park softball coach Peter Rainer said he was lost for words when he was surprisingly inducted into the Softball NSW Hall of Fame. Making the prestigious honour at the 2017 State Teams Dinner even more remarkable was the fact...
Cartwright’s former partner faces court
Crime
December 20, 2016, 9:52
Wanderers look to bounce back from Victory thumping
Soccer
December 14, 2016, 11:56
Cartwright issue now a police matter
Rugby League
December 13, 2016, 15:11
Pentecost launches Commonwealth Games bid
Sport
December 7, 2016, 16:27
Penrith gets Thunderstruck
Cricket
November 30, 2016, 10:25
Jed hopes to follow in famous footsteps
Rugby League
November 29, 2016, 13:15
RUGBY LEAGUE
Crime
Cartwright’s former partner faces court
Alena Higgins
-
December 20, 2016, 9:52
The former flame of Panthers rugby league star Bryce Cartwright will apply to have her charges thrown out on mental health grounds, Penrith Local...
Rugby League
Cartwright issue now a police matter
WW News
-
December 13, 2016, 15:11
The Panthers say they have been monitoring a situation involving the ex-partner of star player Bryce Cartwright for "some time". The ex-girlfriend of Cartwright has...
Rugby League
Jed hopes to follow in famous footsteps
Nathan Taylor
-
November 29, 2016, 13:15
New Penrith Panthers recruit Jed Cartwright said he feels right at home, playing for the club that means so much to him. The 20-year-old signed...
Load more
GOING OUT
Rockin’ the Aussie Arms
Concerts
Kate Reid
-
December 14, 2016, 9:19
Magical start to 2017
For Kids
Kate Reid
-
December 13, 2016, 16:11
Have a Giggle with Jimmy this Christmas
For Kids
Kate Reid
-
December 7, 2016, 12:39
Sips and Sounds returns for summer
Going Out
Kate Reid
-
December 6, 2016, 16:39
Hundreds expected to attend school holiday workshops at Mamre Anglican School
For Kids
WW News
-
December 5, 2016, 8:22
It’s more than music
For Kids
Kate Reid
-
November 23, 2016, 8:06
FOOD + DRINK
WEEKENDER ON INSTAGRAM
eat local
A touch of New York comes to Penrith
Food and Drink
December 7, 2016, 10:26
Incoming Tornado!
Restaurants
October 12, 2016, 16:09
CJ’s Crab Shack
Food and Drink
July 20, 2016, 15:38
Low on carbs, fat on flavour
Restaurants
April 20, 2016, 16:45
B’Tees Kitchen
Restaurants
April 20, 2016, 10:15
posts
followers
following
Follow
Load More
PENRITH WEATHER
FLASHBACKS AND FUN
Quiz: How well do you know Penrith?
WW News
-
October 13, 2016, 11:39
Hooters Penrith celebrates the Superbowl
WW News
-
February 9, 2016, 9:15
Glenmore Park’s journey to today
WW News
-
November 30, 2015, 16:43
Penrith life in the 1980s
WW News
-
July 27, 2015, 13:10
Penrith restaurants that are now confined to history
WW News
-
May 15, 2015, 11:14
PARTNERSHIPS
NO COMMENTS
Suite 2, 42-44 Abel Street, Jamisontown NSW 2750
Phone: (02) 4722 2998 Fax: (02) 4731 6255
Email: info@westernweekender.com.au
© 2017 Western Sydney Publishing Group
Privacy Policy
Competition Terms and Conditions
Subscribe to our digital edition