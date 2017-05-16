How physiotherapy can help people suffering with cancer

The day someone is diagnosed with cancer is a day they never forget.

The diagnosis and treatment of cancer impacts both physically and psychologically on those with cancer as well as affecting their family and friends.

Cancer treatments can have many side effects which are as debilitating as the cancer itself. Some patients may require urgent biopsies and invasive surgeries creating pain and tissue trauma.

Treatment then may go on to include chemotherapy, radiation and/or medication.

People become patients and often feel their lives have become one medical appointment after another. Suddenly life can bear little resemblance to what it was, with a fear that normality will never return.

Cancer Rehabilitation provides support to people who are affected by cancer, helping them take small steps on the road to recovery.

It helps to reduce the burden and impact of cancer on patients and their families.

Physiotherapy guides and supports and encourages patients with cancer through each phase of treatment from early diagnosis, through surgery, during chemo/radiation and into survivorship.

A cancer trained physiotherapist teaches patients what they can do to get stronger again and help patients understand why their body is reacting to the treatments.

Physiotherapists provide cancer patients with information to help them feel more in control of their body and life again.

Cancer rehabilitation aims to:

• Optimise physical and functional recovery

• Ease pain and muscular tension

• Regain strength and mobility

• Increase energy levels and improve breathing

• Strengthen core and improve posture

• Reclaim body confidence and control

• Reduce treatment related side effects

• Shift focus from illness to wellness

It is suitable for any type of cancer surgery or treatment and accommodates all ages, fitness levels and mobility.

Physiotherapy helps launch patients back into the community to lead a fulfilling life and achieve goals they never thought possible.

Physiotherapy also continues to provide support to cancer patients years after active treatment has ceased.

Take the first steps to recovery and visit a PINC Physiotherapist near you.