Cool change arrives but there’s MORE super hot days to come

Cooler temperatures have finally arrived in Penrith after two scorching hot days.

The mercury soared to a whopping 44.6 degrees in Penrith today – two degrees higher than anticipated – with a cool change finally bringing temperatures down at around 3pm.

At 3.30pm it was 32.3 degrees.

In the space of just an hour this afternoon it dropped 10 degrees in Penrith, providing relief after a stretch of hot days.

But there’s more warm weather to come.

After a reasonably average weekend, the Bureau says it’ll hit 38 degrees in Penrith on Monday before reaching 43 again next Tuesday.