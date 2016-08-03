Penrith Anglican College to cull kangaroos from its land

Dale Drinkwater
A mass grave has been constructed at Penrith Anglican College in Orchard Hills, to hold the bodies of kangaroos that will be culled on the property.

The school has confirmed 15 large male kangaroos on the 40 acre property will be shot in the coming weeks, and as required by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, the school has constructed a large grave at the back of the property to bury them.

The school has over 1,300 students from Kindergarten to Year 12, and Headmaster Mark Lewis said the culling will help manage the kangaroo population, but most importantly keep the students safe.

“Most of these kangaroos come through from the Orchard Hills RAAF base, and live on our site. We are talking predominately the large males that grow to around 5.5 feet and are potentially aggressive,” he said.

“There are a number that are here on a regular basis, they’ve come right outside my office and right outside the classrooms.”

Mr Lewis said the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) were called in to the school to assess the situation, and saw clear evidence to warrant a culling.

“There’s an over population and NPWS have given us a permit to cull,” he said.

“We are just following the process under the guidelines of NPWS. Shooting is done by a nominated ‘culler’ by the NPWS, and is someone outside of the school.

“It’s a requirement with NPWS that we actually bury them on site. We have a 40 acre property, so there’s a section up the back.”

Penrith Anglican College were also required to notify neighbours of the culling, that will be done over a six-week time period and at night when no students are around.

Mr Lewis said neighbours have overall been supportive of the culling, that will alleviate a common kangaroo overpopulation issue in the area.

A spokesperson from the Office of Environment and Heritage confirmed NPWS issued the school with a licence under section 120 of the National Parks and Wildlife Act to undertake the culling of the kangaroos.

  • John

    Put up a feral fence and keep them out, let them control their own population.

    • Paul Lewis

      Couldn’t agree more…..I’m sure that the roos were there long before the college was built and that should have been taken into account before the building commenced.
      They also have a 40 acre block for 1,300 students so surely fencing about 5 or 10 acres of the property would be a more suitable solution rather than teaching the children at the college that it’s OK to cull or KILL animals just because there was no thought given to the problem before the college was built.

  • Bickar

    The kangaroos probably didn’t bring their device.

    • Lit Lads

      So true. Probably got a detention for swinging on the chairs too. #BringBackBarry

      – all the students ever

  • Jim

    I thought Mr Baird was an advocate for Animal welfare. Handing out permits left right and centre for slaughter.

  • Mystie

    Of
    course, because according to Christianity humans have ‘dominion over’
    all other species and are therefore ‘superior’ to them and can do as they
    please for their own amusement, and greed.

  • Jane

    Getting very tired of seeing this “shoot it” solution to every problem. These animals are beautiful native wildlife who are just trying to live their natural lives. Find a better solution than shooting them & stop hiding behind nice “bland” words like “Culling”. This is SLAUGHTER of animals who have not harmed anyone.

  • Debbie Blundell

    Absolutely no thought for innocent animal’s lives. Slaughter them because they are populating their own land? Shame.

  • Nikki

    To
    destroy all the larger males could potentially increase the population
    in the longer term as the younger teenage males will be left to mate
    with the females rather than one alpha male protecting the females from
    the all the younger males. This will also totally destroy the mobs
    social structure and cause more anxiety and stress among the mob not to
    mention the fact that they are destroying their leaders and teachers in
    the big old boys that keep the mob safe and look after and teach the
    joeys. What a terrible terrible decision. Why cant they build a fence or
    teach the kids to value our unique wildlife, and how to behave around
    it to avoid conflict. What a barbaric and short sighted nation we have
    become.

  • Rosemary

    This is unacceptable. How can we stop this slaughter?

  • Helen Weder

    How ‘Un-Christian’ is this act? What would Jesus think?

  • EthicalOne

    Humans should cull their numbers before judging other species.
    We’re an invasive species.
    And gives Anglican (Christianity) a bad name.
    Is why I put that religion down soo much for its human supremacy views.

  • Chris Parker.

    This is a very sad and poorly thought out decision. It completely lacks any compassion for the animals and will be a very bad example for the children. Has any consideration been given to tranquilising the larger male kangaroos and moving them to the National Park on the other side of the river? For general security reasons schools should be fenced anyway.

    • Kylie

      Yes it had been considered and tried as have a number of other options. No place could be found willing to take them and all others options have been ineffective. They have also consulted experts to try and come up with a solution

  • Andrew Campbell

    What everyone is somehow forgetting is that a small number of kangaroos are a potential threat to human life – mainly children. How would you feel if you sent your child to school and they were killed or maimed by a wild animal.? Why is this question even necessary? Unbelievable!!

  • Matt Peake

    despicable although i believe theres another option now duh

  • Kylie

    Male kangaroos are dangerous. I know of a number of times they have approach little kids at the school. The kids are to scared to shoo them away incase they attack and often follow the kids when they try to move away. Maybe all the animal activists will go to the school and keep them away.