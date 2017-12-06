Body of woman found in South Penrith home

A crime scene has been established at a home in South Penrith following the discovery of a woman’s body, and police are now trying to locate her vehicle.

About 10.45am today, officers from Penrith Local Area Command attended a home on Chesterfield Road at South Penrith, after concerns were raised for the occupant.

The body of a woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, was located.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to officially determine how the woman died but her death is being treated as suspicious.

Strike Force Tillock, comprising Penrith Local Area Command and Homicide Squad detectives, has been established to investigate the woman’s death.

Police are now searching for the woman’s car which is described as a red 2009 Subaru Impreza with registration BHX 20A.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.