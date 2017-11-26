Twitter tells the story: Commuter backlash against new timetable

Frustrated commuters have taken to social media to vent their anger as the new train timetable faces its first real test this morning.

And there’s further problems for commuters on the T1 Western Line with the 7.51am Penrith to Central train cancelled, with the service now commencing from Strathfield.

#WesternLine 07:51 Penrith to Central service will commence from Strathfield due to a train requiring mechanical repairs at Penrith. — T1 Sydney Trains (@T1SydneyTrains) November 26, 2017

Four carriages in Penrith for a platform full of people. Train was packed before it even arrived. New timetable is just to maximize profit by having trains only when absolutely needed. #sydnewtimetable pic.twitter.com/9W0iEImWCA — Belizarius (@BelovedApostate) November 26, 2017

Transport Minister Andrew Constance and Premier Gladys Berejiklian held a press conference yesterday, staying on message and trying to sell the benefits of the new timetable.

But commuters don’t appear to be buying it.

My express train from Blacktown now has extra stops. I get to station and there is a 12min wait between trains. Not liking this new timetable so far @TrainsInfo — Paul Fox (@paulie_fox) November 26, 2017

Happy new train timetable day!

How late is everyone getting into work today? — Chrus (@Chrus_3) November 26, 2017

Opposition Leader Luke Foley has been at Lidcombe this morning, announcing plans for a “grassroots campaign” to have the timetable corrected.

New train timetable, and all the good seats are taken by 6:05am 😫😩 — Paul L Berriman (@PaulBerriman9) November 26, 2017

Penrith commuters face longer trips to the city under the new timetable, while Redfern has been removed as a stop on the Blue Mountains Line.

the new train timetable is a joke #sydneytrains — l. (@rosesnjh_) November 26, 2017

@GladysB your 2013 timetable was amazing, the 2017 one is a joke. Slower, longer trains from Macarthur, thanks! — dean (@deandavidgray) November 26, 2017

Hey @AndrewConstance @GladysB… why is the new train timetable tag line “Moving forward” when to get an express train I now have to take a train to the previous station? — 👨🏻‍💻 Kane (@Kaneosaurus) November 26, 2017