Twitter tells the story: Commuter backlash against new timetable

Frustrated commuters have taken to social media to vent their anger as the new train timetable faces its first real test this morning.

And there’s further problems for commuters on the T1 Western Line with the 7.51am Penrith to Central train cancelled, with the service now commencing from Strathfield.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance and Premier Gladys Berejiklian held a press conference yesterday, staying on message and trying to sell the benefits of the new timetable.

But commuters don’t appear to be buying it.

Opposition Leader Luke Foley has been at Lidcombe this morning, announcing plans for a “grassroots campaign” to have the timetable corrected.

Penrith commuters face longer trips to the city under the new timetable, while Redfern has been removed as a stop on the Blue Mountains Line.

