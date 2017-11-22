Panthers legend Mark Geyer quits Triple M’s Grill Team

Panthers legend and South Penrith local Mark Geyer has shocked Triple M listeners by announcing he’s quitting early morning starts and leaving the popular Grill Team breakfast show.

Alongside Matty Johns and Gus Worland, Geyer has had a successful run with the breakfast show, which has held its own in the ratings over the last decade.

The Grill Team recently celebrated its 2000th show on Triple M.

49-year-old Geyer reinvented himself as a media personality after a rugby league career that saw him play 180 first grade games, most of them with Penrith.

Big @markMGgeyer – so sad to see you leave @GrillTeam full time. I’ve loved working with you so much. Kind, fun, lively, caring…and HILARIOUS. I’ll miss you! Our @NRL coverage will be next level with you at the helm in 2018. Love ya brother — Emma Freedman (@emma_freedman) November 22, 2017

Geyer made the announcement of his departure on the breakfast show this morning.

A replacement is yet to be announced.

Sorry to hear @markMGgeyer is leaving the Grill Team. Breakfast radio is hell of a slog and you’ve done well. Congratulations mate. @GrillTeam @TripleMSydney — Jason Morrison (@JasonMorrisonAU) November 22, 2017

Geyer has been working on other projects in recent years and is likely to focus on those when he finishes up at the Grill Team later this year.

Emma Freedman joined the show last year.