Greek cuisine is best in the west

It’s only been open a matter of months, but Avli Restaurant is fast becoming one of Penrith’s hottest new restaurants.

Located in a beautiful 1930s-built church in Cranebrook, this family-run Greek establishment is the first of its kind in western Sydney – not only because of its unique setting with original architecture – but for its delicious traditional cuisine, warm atmosphere and friendly staff.

Co-owner of Avli Restaurant, Sophia Tsaparopoulos, said it was her father’s dream and passion to bring quality Greek cuisine to the Penrith community.

“For 35 years my father wanted to bring quality food with a friendly atmosphere into the Penrith area, where he has lived since moving over from Greece at the age of 23,” she said.

“The Greek way is all about family and Avli Restaurant is perfect for birthdays, big group dinners and people looking for a fun night out.”

If you’ve never tried Greek food before, you don’t know what you are missing out on. Avli Restaurant has some exciting dishes on their menu that will have your tastebuds jumping for joy including a Trio of Dips, Halloumi Saganaki or Boureki for entrée; Moussaka, Kleftiko, Meatballs or Stifado for main; and Galaktoboureko or Baklava for dessert.

Once you try just one of these amazing dishes, you’ll already be planning your next night out to sample the rest.

“Every Wednesday for lunch, our chefs at Avli Restaurant put on a beautiful Greek buffet for just $28.50 per person,” Sophia said.

“This buffet is the perfect way for you and your friends to taste all our best meals all at once.”

If you’ve heard the buzz around town, why not experience what everyone is talking about in true Greek style!

Avli Restaurant is located at 540A Cranebrook Road, Cranebrook. They are open for lunch from Tuesday to Sunday and dinner from Tuesday to Saturday. For more information or to book, visit www.avlirestaurant.com.au.