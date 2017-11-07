Festive fun for the family

With Christmas quickly approaching it’s time to start getting the festivities underway.

What better way to celebrate the silly season than with a night of entertainment from the Russian National Ballet Theatre.

This acclaimed classical ballet company will bring their production of ‘The Nutcracker’ to the Evan Theatre this November.

The enchanting live performance will ring in the holiday season as audiences follow the magical adventures of Clara, Fritz and the Nutcracker as they take on the evil Rat King.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre is known the world over for its captivating performances and wide repertoire of ballet masterpieces.

When it comes to Christmas celebrations it doesn’t get much more magical than this.

So grab your tickets now and treat the family to the perfect Christmas gift of a fun and festive night out at the ballet.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre will present ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Evan Theatre on Saturday, November 25 at 8pm. Tickets start at $69. To purchase tickets, visit www.penrith.panthers.com.au or call 1300 PANTHERS.