Duo involved in supermarket brawl

Before most people have had their morning coffee, two men have had a morning fight, throwing around items at a supermarket this week.

At 8.35am on Monday, November 6, police were called to Stafford Street, Penrith.

There, a 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were both charged with affray after a fight broke out at a supermarket.

The incident occurred when the two males, who were known to each other, got into an argument at the location.

Shortly afterwards, the fight became physical.

They began throwing items from the shopping centre around during their altercation, and other civilians that were nearby were forced to move out of the way.

The 35-year old then jumped into a car and sped off in an attempt to flee the scene, but crashed the vehicle he was driving into other parked cars.

He was taken to Nepean Hospital for assessment and was issued with a future Court Attendance Notice for ‘affray’.

The 42-year-old was also arrested and charged with ‘affray’, due to appear in Penrith Local Court on Tuesday, November 28.