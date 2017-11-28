Disqualified learner behind the wheel of mini bus in fatal crash

Investigators are waiting to interview the disqualified learner driver of a mini bus involved in a crash which killed a toddler at Kemps Creek yesterday afternoon.

A major emergency response was initiated when a Toyota Hiace mini bus, carrying nine people, and a Mercedes Benz commercial van collided head-on on Mamre Road at Kemps Creek, shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Police believe the Hiace was being driven south and the commercial van driven north, when they collided head-on in the northbound lanes.

A two-year-old girl was critically injured and died a short time later in The Children’s Hospital, Westmead.

The front-seat passenger in the mini bus, a 59-year-old man, was also critically injured while a 23-year-old woman sitting in the middle row suffered two broken legs; both are being treated in Liverpool Hospital.

A boy and girl, both aged 16, are also being treated in Liverpool Hospital.

A 10-year-old girl and two boys, aged nine months and three years, were taken to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead. The younger boy is being treated for a broken leg; injuries to the other children are unknown.

The woman driving the mini bus, a 20-year-old disqualified learner driver, was taken to Westmead Hospital where she has been treated for abrasions. Police hope to speak with her as soon as she is deemed fit enough.

All those travelling in the Hiace are believed to be from the same family from Griffith.

The driver of the commercial van, a 50-year-old man from Merrylands, escaped serious injury and has undergone mandatory testing.