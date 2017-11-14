Dance the night away with ABBA classics

Get your flares on and prepare for an ABBA-solutely amazing evening when ‘ABBA-solutely Fabulous!’ returns to western Sydney.

Entertainer Rhonda Burchmore will once again join creative forces with her friend and fellow entertainer Lara Mulcahy for this high-energy production that pays tribute to one of pop music’s biggest exports.

The show, which premiered earlier this year, sees Lara and Rhonda sharing the stage once again after starring in the hit production ‘Mamma Mia!’ in the early 2000s.

“Over those two and a half years together Lara and I became best friends and we’ve remained best friends,” Rhonda said.

“It’s a really lovely chemistry that you don’t always find, and I think that will come out musically.”

Audiences will be dancing in the aisles to hits like ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Waterloo’, ‘Money, Money, Money’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Take a Chance’ and many more.

2017 marks 40 years since ABBA toured Australia for the first time, so what better way to celebrate than with a night of feel good party fun.

‘ABBA-solutely Fabulous: Rhonda Burchmore and Lara Mulcahy’ will be on at the Evan Theatre on Friday, December 1 at 8pm. Tickets are $45. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.penrith.panthers.com.au or call 1300 PANTHERS.