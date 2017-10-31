St Clair man charged over fire

A man has been charged after he allegedly caused a fire in Penrith earlier this year.

On the evening of Thursday, June 8 2017, emergency services were called to a fire at a local government building on the corner of Henry and Castlereagh Streets.

Officers from Fire & Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage.

Following an investigation, detectives from Penrith Local Area Command attended a home in St Clair today, and arrested a 20-year-old man.

He was taken to Penrith Police Station and charged with damage property by fire.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Penrith Local Court next month.