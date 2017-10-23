New bridge starts to take shape

Work is ramping up on the new Nepean River Bridge with bridge trusses being welded together to form the main span, set to be launched in the coming weeks.

Member for Penrith Stuart Ayres said crews are working around the clock at the Memorial Avenue compound to weld and paint 25 metre long, 8.2 metre wide trusses delivered to the workshop overnight by Police escort.

“People will start to understand the sheer size and scale of our future community bridge as we see the eight bridge trusses being welded together and painted to form the 200 metre bridge span,” Mr Ayres said.

“We’re more than halfway through delivery of this exciting project which will prove to be a massive asset to the community and enhance our use of the Nepean River as a recreational space.

“The world-class bridge will offer beautiful viewing platforms of the river, canopies and a terrace to take in the picturesque views of the Nepean River, Blue Mountains and the historic Victoria Bridge.

“The crossing will form a key link in the Great River Walk and form a critical link in the Bridge to Bridge loop connecting Tench Reserve, Emu Plains and the M4 Motorway pedestrian crossing.

“As bridge components come together, work is continuing on the western bank and approaches to build the western support pier and carry out earth work.

“This means sections of the bridge will be ready to be launched across the river to the piers on the western bank in coming weeks.”

Trusses have been manufactured in the Hunter and travel by special escort down the Pacific Highway, M1 Pacific Motorway, Pennant Hills Road, Mulgoa Road as well as the M2, M7 and M4 motorways.

“The bridge will truly start to take shape by the end of this year with final opening on track for mid next year,” Mr Ayres said.

“The Nepean River Bridge will transform the way Penrith residents interact with the River and will provide a fantastic experience for joggers, cyclists and walkers for years to come.”