Music For Life returns for 7th year

When Ann Willmington was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2008, she was told she had 18 months to live.

She refused to listen.

Almost a decade later, Mrs Willmington’s smiling face remains the driving force behind the annual fundraising event, Music For Life.

“I am now committed to help raising money so we can find a cure for this terrible disease,” she said.

Music For Life will be held for the 7th year on October 21, with proceeds from the sparkling event donated to the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and the Charlie Teo Foundation.

“Not only will it be a great night that will be remembered, but a night to remember those that have been affected by brain tumors and those that are no longer here with us,” Mrs Willmington said.

The dance floor is sure to be the place to be on the night with Abbalanche performing live, as well as a number of other surprise acts.

Tickets to the event include a three course dinner, entertainment, auctions, raffles and lots of music and fun. Scott McRae, best known as the voice of the Penrith Panthers, will host the evening.

Dr Charlie Teo, who Ann credits for saving her life, will be a guest speaker on the night while the enthusiastic Mark Warren will conduct the auction.

Music For Life will be held at Panthers on Saturday, October 21. Limited tickets are still available by calling 4731 1876 or visit www.musicforlife.net.au.