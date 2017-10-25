Men show poor dress sense on drunken night out

Two men have spent time in a cell in just their underwear, after being arrested during the early hours of last Friday morning after exposing themselves in Penrith.

At 2.35am on Friday, October 20, a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old were at a service station on High Street.

Both males appeared to be intoxicated, with one male only wearing underwear, and the other in underwear and a pair of white socks.

When they attempted to gain entry into the premises but were refused, the pair caused damage to a metal bin.

The pair also attempted to push over a sign at the service station.

The incident was recorded on CCTV.

They left the area, and were then allegedly walking around Penrith, exposing themselves. Police were called, and the two men were arrested.

Both were charged with offensive behaviour and will face Penrith Local Court on November 21.