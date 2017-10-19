Man falls through roof at Llandilo

A 70-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition after falling through a roof in Llandilo this morning.

It’s understood the man fell through the ceiling about three metres onto the concrete floor of the home garage.

CareFlight’s rapid response rescue helicopter was tasked to Llandilo shortly before noon, landing in a paddock near the scene.

Police conveyed CareFlight’s medical crew the short distance to the patient. NSW Ambulance paramedics were also on scene.

CareFlight’s specialist doctor and critical care paramedic treated the man for multiple injuries.

He was transferred to the helicopter and flown to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.