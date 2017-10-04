Griffin earns contract extension at Panthers

Penrith coach Anthony Griffin will be in charge at the club until at least the end of the 2020 season after signing a two-year contract extension.

The new deal, rumoured for some time and first reported by the Weekender in May, was confirmed at the club’s Merv Cartwright Medal event this evening.

Griffin joined the Panthers ahead of the 2016 season and has taken the club to the Finals for two consecutive seasons – the first coach to do so since John Lang in 2003/04.

The Weekender understands there is a performance clause in the deal specifically relating to the 2019 season.

Griffin was originally contracted for three years, with his deal due to expire at the end of next season, but the Panthers’ Board was keen to provide stability at the club particularly with a young and emerging squad.