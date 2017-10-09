Fire crews battling Emu Heights house fire

A man has told of how he desperately tried to use a garden hose to contain a house fire in Emu Heights this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the two storey house on Brumby Crescent shortly after 4.30 this afternoon and found the property well alight.

Local resident Ray Clarke told the Weekender it was a frantic scene.

“I smelt smoke, so I came outside and saw smoke coming out the back of the house,” he said.

“So I ran down there, and got the garden hose, and hopped up on the fence and was watering the roof and around where the flames were.

“I just kept going in and out, in and out, trying to catch my breath and keep the fire down.”

Mr Clarke feared people may have been in the home but it’s understood everyone has been declared safe. A 30-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Police have now taken control of the scene and have launched an investigation.