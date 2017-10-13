Discover hidden secrets and strategies at Sydney Property Buyer Expo

Discover the hidden secrets and strategies of the property market at the Sydney Property Buyer Expo.

With the housing drought breaking recently, more homes are flowing onto the market, meaning now is the time to be well informed with property knowledge.

Whether it is rentvesting, purchasing a house or building a portfolio, Australia’s leading and largest property investment event, the Property Buyer Expo (PBE) covers it all.

The expo will be held in Sydney from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 22. Some of the most renowned and recognised names in the property industry will be providing invaluable insights on the future of property, innovation and strategies to take advantage of current market conditions.

Below is a snapshot on the following topics speakers will share:

First Home Buyers Guide – Effie Zahos from Money Magazine answers your top 10 questions, everything from where to save for a deposit, how to increase your borrowing power, the best home loan deal and beyond.

Sydney’s new treasure map – where to find value amongst the ‘infrastructure boom’ and uncover the secret passage ways to greater wealth by examining suburbs ripe for gentrification and rezoning – Rich Harvey, Managing Director of Property Buyer.

First Home Buyers…don’t buy your own home – the rise of rentvesting and how to master in it. Chris also discusses how to buy property using parents’ equity with tips to seal a successful deal – Chris Gray, Buyers Agent, Host of ‘Your Property Empire’ on Sky Business News and Real Estate Expert on ‘My Home TV’ on Channel 9.

Australia builds the largest houses in the world yet there are affordability problems. Ian challenges outdated thought processes and demonstrates how architecture has changed and how building smaller houses cost less and returns more, resulting in a better outcome for residents and government. Now it’s about producing positive cash flow in low density residential areas. He also explains how the key to housing affordability is policy – Ian Ugarte, Property Investor and Co-Founder of IC4 Developments, Board Member of the Future Housing Taskforce and Founder of ‘Small is the New Big.’

Brave every storm in the property market by creating an ‘All Weather Portfolio’ with a property risk dashboard. Professional investors find out how to manage risk at a property and portfolio level and still grow, regardless of environmental or market factors – David McMillan, Director Acquisitions of Performance Property Advisory.

6.3 million people are searching realestate.com.au every month. Nerida draws upon real time data on housing preferences from the website and examines hot topics in the market right now including rental hotspots, housing affordability, the suburbs with highest demand levels and why, most popular locations for new apartments, houses and more – Nerida Conisbee, Chief Economist of REA Group.

Discover how you can access up to $24,740 to help you purchase your first home! Find out how to earn an income off your first home and even create and use instant equity by executing ‘renovate for profit’ strategies – George Cannelis, CEO of CFC Finance.

The 7 steps to create a 6 figure income by renovating property, whether you are new to renovating or an experienced renovator – Naomi Findlay, Australia’s Rapid Renovation Expert and CEO of Silk Home and the Principal and Founder of the International Institute of Home Staging.

Calculate your current retirement income shortfall step by step and bridge the gap through fundamental property investment strategies, education and analysis. No hype, get-rich-quick, risky strategies or gimmicks involved – Ben Kingsley, Chair of the Property Investment Professionals of Australia and Co-Host of Australia’s number one property, money and finance podcast – The Property Couch.

The Game Changer from the Treasury Office’s draft legislation – the must know depreciation changes on second hand property, how it can be claimed moving forward and what this means for the property industry and quantity surveying professionals – Tyron Hyde, Director of Washington Brown.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Australia’s largest property buyer and investor expo for the 4th year,” says Pascal Ibrahim, Managing Director of Hall 7, and Organiser of the Property Buyer Expo.

“The property industry is dynamic, it’s important that we stay at the forefront of all the opportunities and challenges facing property buyers and investors. We have a fantastic line up of industry gurus and exhibitors to educate attendees about all the secrets to investing, renovating and building property portfolios. This is an opportunity not to be missed, it is the one time when we have everyone under one roof!”

The expo brings together over 120 exhibitors from all areas of the property industry including property marketers, property developers, buyers agents, mortgage brokers, investment specialists, real estate agents and more. Key exhibitors include Property Investment Professionals of Australia, H&T, National Property Buyers, Mortgage Choice and SKY NEWS Real Estate.

Tickets are $30 per day or $50 for a three day pass. Free entry for children under 16 years. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.propertybuyerexpo.com.au.