Man in hospital after stabbing

A woman has been charged after a man was hospitalised following a stabbing in South Penrith.

Just before 3pm yesterday, police were called to a home on Banderra Road, South Penrith, following reports of a domestic incident.

Officers from Penrith Local Area Command attended and found a 37-year-old man with a serious stab wound to his chest.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested at the home and taken to Penrith Police Station where she was charged with serious offences.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court today.