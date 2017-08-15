Powerful story on stage

It’s one of history’s most iconic diaries and now Anne Frank’s experiences during World War II are set to come to life on the local stage.

This September, Ruby Productions will present their version of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ at the John Lees Centre.

Based on the play written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, the production follows the true story of 13-year-old Anne Frank and the Frank family, who went into hiding in the attic of Otto Frank’s warehouse in German-occupied Amsterdam.

For two years the Franks, along with a fellow Jewish family, lived in one room where Anne documented their existence as they tried to avoid persecution.

Sadly Anne, her mother and her sister all perished, but her father survived and went on to publish his daughter’s diary as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

This is a truly poignant and powerful story that everyone should experience. Grab your tickets now!

Ruby Productions will present ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ at the John Lees Centre on Saturday, September 2, 9 and 16 at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets are $20-$25. To purchase tickets, visit www.trybooking.com/MKSD or to reserve tickets call 4735 5422.