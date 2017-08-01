Commuters facing long trip home

By
Troy Dodds
-
Peak hour chaos is looming on the rail network with major delays on nine separate lines including the Western and Blue Mountains lines.

The delays relate to urgent infrastructure repairs currently underway at Ashfield.

On the Western and Blue Mountains Lines, buses are supplementing some trains between Hornsby and Berowra, Blacktown and Richmond, Penrith and Emu Plains and between Campbelltown and Macarthur.

The delays have been impacting travel for several hours and it is understood the repairs at Ashfield have been completed, but delays continue are likely to flow into the peak.

Commuters have complained of long delays with a lack of announcements being made on train stations including at Penrith.

Commuters are advised to expect delays for the trip home this afternoon.

