Commuters facing long trip home

Peak hour chaos is looming on the rail network with major delays on nine separate lines including the Western and Blue Mountains lines.

The delays relate to urgent infrastructure repairs currently underway at Ashfield.

On the Western and Blue Mountains Lines, buses are supplementing some trains between Hornsby and Berowra, Blacktown and Richmond, Penrith and Emu Plains and between Campbelltown and Macarthur.

The delays have been impacting travel for several hours and it is understood the repairs at Ashfield have been completed, but delays continue are likely to flow into the peak.

@T1SydneyTrains Have been waiting 50 minutes for my train at Penrith. Why are there zero updates as to where the train is? — Chukk Lamb (@Teamchukk) August 1, 2017

Commuters have complained of long delays with a lack of announcements being made on train stations including at Penrith.

Stuck in Blacktown, any one want to drop me home, all trains cancelled to Penrith — Romina Rosales (@RomSOna) August 1, 2017

Commuters are advised to expect delays for the trip home this afternoon.