Woman to face court over poisoning son

A woman will face court today charged after an investigation into the alleged poisoning of her son almost three years ago.

In October 2014, detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse Squad commenced an investigation after a seven-year-old boy was treated for a suspected poisoning.

Police were told the child was admitted to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead with breathing difficulties and soon deteriorated with sepsis.

Following extensive inquiries, a 35-year-old woman was arrested at Penrith Police Station about 9.40am on Friday, June 9 2017 and charged with ‘use poison etc so as to endanger life’.

She was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

Alternative care arrangements for the boy were made by Family and Community Services in 2014.

The Child Abuse Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate crimes against children, including sexual assault, physical abuse and serious cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.