Teen hit with multiple charges following Glenmore Park break-in

A teenager has been charged following investigations into an alleged break-in at Glenmore Park yesterday.

About 9am yesterday, three males allegedly entered the backyard of a home on Knox Street and attempted to gain access to the house.

A female resident confronted the males and was allegedly punched in the face several times.

“One of the males allegedly produced a knife and threatened the woman before all three ran from the scene,” a Police spokesperson said.

Officers from Penrith Local Area Command were alerted and commenced investigations.

About 4pm yesterday, officers attended a home in Penrith and arrested a 15-year-old boy.

He was taken to Penrith Police Station in the company of a support person and charged with ‘aggravated break and enter with intent’, ‘use offensive weapon to avoid lawful apprehension’ and ‘assault occasioning actual bodily harm’.

The teen was granted strict conditional bail to appear at a Children’s Court on Thursday, August 17.

The woman did not require hospitalisation and sought treatment at a medical centre.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Penrith Police Station. Information can be given anonymously.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.