Elderly man dies after becoming trapped in trench at Glenmore Park

Police are investigating the death of a man after an incident in Glenmore Park.

Emergency services were called to Sorenson Cr this morning following reports a man was trapped in a trench.

Emergency services arrived to find the man believed to be in his 90s, trapped in a trench and submerged in water.

They worked to rescue the man, who went into cardiac arrest whilst attempts where being made to remove him.

Ambulance paramedics commenced life sustaining support on the man; however, despite their attempts the man died at the scene.

It is believed the man was trapped in the ditch overnight and was located by his son this morning when emergency services were called.