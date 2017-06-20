Trio robbed during daring daylight incident

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery that occurred last weekend.

At about 12.50pm on Sunday, June 18 a 19-year-old from Summerland Point, a 20-year-old from Erskine Park and a 20-year-old from St Clair were at a shopping centre car park in Erskine Park.

It is alleged that the three males were approached by six to seven males of Pacific Islander appearance, aged between 18 and 22.

One of the Islander males was holding a glass beer bottle when he allegedly demanded property from the Erskine Park man who refused.

The Islander male has smashed the bottle and again demanded the property of the Erskine Park man who then handed it over.

As this occurred, the St Clair and Summerland Point men have began to run but were chased by the other Islander males.

They were caught and also had their property stolen from them.

Investigations are continuing and police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.