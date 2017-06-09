Thornton’s lost market finds new home in Emu Plains

The beloved artisan market that was axed in Penrith earlier this year is rising from the ashes with a new name and location.

The Westies Market, previously known as The Thornton Artisan and Farmers Market, will launch next month at the Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High School in Emu Plains.

Giving visitors the opportunity to purchase local produce, original handmade homewares and fashion, and locally made sweets, the market enjoyed great success up until its unexpected cancellation after Penrith Council wouldn’t approve a Development Application, citing noise concerns.

Run by Penrith native Katrina James, The Westies’ mission is to bring quality community events to western Sydney while showcasing the region.

“We are super excited to be relaunching the markets that received so much community support. Clearly this is something the area wants and deserves,” Ms James said.

“Support from the community is what motivated us to find a new venue so that we can continue to support the makers and creators in the area.

“Strong communities are connected communities and beyond shopping, this is what the market is a platform for – connecting.”

The markets will feature local makers from the Penrith and Blue Mountains region under one roof, providing a special shopping experience for the community and visitors.

After launching on Sunday, July 16 from 9am to 2pm, the market will take place on the third Sunday of every month.