Mum left to pick up the pieces after devastating crash claims her partner

A local mum has lost her partner and been left to raise her three sons alone following a shock car accident last week.

Showing the heart and spirit of Penrith, the community is coming together in support of Katie Gilbert, who now faces an even more difficult future.

The Western Weekender first spoke to Ms Gilbert earlier this year about the daily struggles of her sons, all of whom have autism.

Described as a kind and beautiful mother in the community, people across Penrith and beyond, including Rose Zammit, have united to help her family.

“We made a Facebook page late yesterday afternoon,” Ms Zammit said.

“We’re in shock at how much women in the area have just jumped on board to help.

“It’s pretty incredible, we’re just blown away with the community coming together like this.”

Mothers have offered to help with simple tasks like laundry, cooking and haircuts to bigger things like holding fundraisers or volunteering skilled labour.

Her partner was killed in a car accident in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 1) on Hawkesbury Rd, Hawkesbury Heights where it appears he lost control of his vehicle.

Reports suggest that passers-by managed to drag him out of his car as it burst into flames.

“He was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, but later died,” a Police spokesperson said.

Close friend of Ms Gilbert, Kyliee Harper, set up the Facebook page ‘Support for Katie Gee’ where mothers are coming together to help.

“She has given so much to everyone and I feel it’s time to help give back to her,” Ms Harper wrote.

Ms Gilbert and her sons now face the terrible task of piecing together their lives as they mourn the loss of their father and partner.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Ms Gilbert and her sons at www.gofundme.com/3v8dpog.