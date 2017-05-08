Making property ‘pop’: Husband and wife team’s new look

One of Penrith’s real estate agencies has gone through a major transformation, ditching the traditional blue for a vibrant pink you can’t miss as you walk down High Street.

Officially launched on April 24, The Property Co. is the highly anticipated rebrand of Harcourts Nepean from dynamic husband and wife business owners, Adam and Danii Leatherbarrow.

“The brand has been in the works for two years,” Mr Leatherbarrow said.

“Danii is a graphic designer and we come from a design and marketing background. We wanted to stand out from the more traditional, primary colours.

“As more and more real estate professionals are drawn to Penrith because it’s a good market, it just gets diluted.

“Everything just blends into each other, so we’re just trying to stand out.”

Mrs Leatherbarrow said there was more than one reason to change it up.

“I just wanted the boys to wear pink,” she laughed.

She continued that the response to the official launch of the rebrand has been overwhelming as the new design has received nothing but praise.

“We wanted something that was going to ‘pop’,” she said.

“It’s not just doing it for ourselves, but it’s making our properties pop that little bit more.

“That way, it’s not just going to be washed away in a sea of other properties.”

With a wealth of knowledge in residential real estate sales, the couple bought the Harcourts office with the plan to finish the lease and then make their own brand that encompassed their values.

“It was always the plan to go out on our own,” Mr Leatherbarrow said.

“The real estate industry is changing at a rapid pace, and we want to be at the front line and at the cutting edge of what’s going on.”

Now that the rebrand is complete, The Property Co. is eagerly listing new properties in the Penrith region.

One of their core values is taking care of their staff by ensuring they are treated well and enjoy coming to work every day.

“Nothing is serious, we have good fun here and we’re all a bit crazy,” Mrs Leatherbarrow said.

You can find The Property Co. at 1/320 High Street or visit www.thepropertycopenrith.com.au.