Hero dog praised for bravery

A dog has been labelled a hero as it dove in front of a pram to protect a baby from two other dogs.

On Sunday, May 21 a 27-year-old man from Penrith was walking along Evan Street with his wife, who was pushing a pram with their baby in it, and their pet staffy on a leash.

As they were walking, two dogs ran out of a yard towards the family.

The family dog on the leash then placed itself between the pram and the running dogs, protecting the young child.

As a result, the dog suffered lacerations to its ear, leg and shoulder.

The two dogs then ran back into the house they came from.

Police were called and a 62-year-old man from Penrith was issued an infringement for ‘owner of an attacking dog’.