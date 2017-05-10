BMMS takes on a musical smash hit

The Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) is celebrating their 75th production with the Andrew Lloyd Webber hit ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

This well known rock opera caused plenty of controversy when it debuted in 1970.

The show is loosely based on the Gospel’s account of the last week of Jesus’ life, including aspects of Judas and Jesus’ complicated relationship, which was not part of Biblical retellings.

For husband and wife team Jessica and Matthew Lovelace – who met through BMMS – this will be their third show as director and musical director.

Jess said it was the complexity of a show like ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ that drew her to the directing role.

“Rather than being a black and white, good vs evil tale, it shows exactly how even if every single person is trying to be the best they can be and do what they believe is right, it can still end in disaster,” she said.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ will be on at the Blue Mountains Theatre from Saturday, May 20 to Sunday, June 4. Tickets are $36-$46. For more information on performance times or to purchase tickets, visit www.bmms.org.au or call 4723 5050.