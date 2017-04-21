Top golf Championship heads to Twin Creeks

Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in Luddenham is now the brand new home of the prestigious NSW Open Golf Championship.

Situated on the outskirts of the Penrith CBD, Twin Creeks will host the NSW Open for the next three years.

This year’s tournament will be held from November 16 to 19, the week before the Emirates Australian Open.

Rated inside Australia’s top 100 golf courses, the formidable par 72 layout at Twin Creeks will provide a solid test to the game’s best professional and amateur golfers alike.

The three-year agreement is regarded as a huge coup for Penrith and western Sydney.

Penrith Mayor, John Thain, said he was thrilled to have the NSW Open in the local area.

“It is with great pleasure that Penrith City hosts the 2017 NSW Golf Open, to be held at Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club,” he said.

“It is the first time this prestigious event will be held in Penrith, and we look forward to a fruitful and ongoing partnership with Golf NSW.

“I welcome all visitors, players and their families to Penrith, the Adventure Capital of NSW.”

With this year’s tournament being held on the eve of the Australian Open, organisers are hopeful top golfers from around Australia and the world will take part.

“The 2017 NSW Open will once again be an ideal lead-in event for golfers immediately before the Australian Open,” Golf NSW Chairman, Andrew Tharle said.

“Fans of the sport will be treated to two weeks of world-class tournament golf in our nation’s greatest city.”

Golf NSW CEO, Stuart Fraser, acknowledged the support of the Championship from the western Sydney community.

“In 2016, the NSW Open attracted a field of over 150 national and international competitors as well as upwards of 5000 spectators to our state and the greater western Sydney area,” he said.

“This year will be no different; our goal is to ensure that the NSW Open grows and will always be a healthy and viable part of the Australian sporting calendar.”

Competitors in this year’s tournament will be playing for a total prize pool of a minimum of $400,000. The champion will not only lift the famous Kel Nagle Cup but they will also be exempt for the remainder of the 2017 season and the following two years on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.