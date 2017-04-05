Fisher-Harris set to return next week

After missing the last three weeks with a busted eye socket, Panthers second-rower James Fisher-Harris is desperate to get back on the field.

The 21-year-old Kiwi international couldn’t see out of his left eye for a few days after a collision against the Sydney Roosters back in Round 3.

Fortunately, Fisher-Harris didn’t require surgery and is itching to get back on the paddock, despite not being named in Penrith’s team to play South Sydney tomorrow at Pepper Stadium.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Fisher-Harris said he dealt with a number of symptoms following the knock.

“My eye was closed for two days, so I couldn’t really see. My jaw was also sore but everything is 100 per cent now,” he said.

“I was pretty angry after doing it but you can’t do anything about it. You just have to rest because you can’t rush those things especially when it involves your eye.”

It may only be six rounds in but Penrith are already dealing with a number of injuries in the forwards to start the season.

With Bryce Cartwright and now Tyrone Peachey on the sidelines, Fisher-Harris said it was tough to watch his side up against the Storm pack last Saturday.

“Melbourne are a good team and our boys threw nearly everything at them. It just comes down to our defence,” he said.

“I wanted to be out there last weekend but the boys did good. I just think it’s important we get our act together at this time of the season.”

Before his injury, Fisher-Harris was starting to show fans what got him selected in New Zealand’s Four Nations team last summer.

While Fisher-Harris didn’t get too much game time over in the UK, he did learn plenty from the experience.

“I took heaps out of it, I learned how to be more professional after being around all those high quality players and learning new stuff off them,” he said.

Fisher-Harris is hopeful of returning against Cronulla next week.