Driver escapes, police officer injured

A police officer has suffered minor injuries following a pursuit through the western suburbs.

About 2.50pm yesterday (Friday, April 7), officers attached to Penrith Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle on Stafford Street, Penrith, after it almost collided with another vehicle.

The car failed to stop and police commenced a pursuit which travelled through a number of streets reaching speeds of more than 100km/h in the 50km zone.

“Both vehicles stopped at traffic lights on the cross of Parker Street and the Great Western Highway at Kingswood where it will be alleged the driver reversed into the police car causing damage,” a Police spokesperson said.

“The officer attempted to arrest the driver, suffering a laceration to his arm, but the man was able to run away.”

The second occupant of the car, a woman, was arrested. She was taken to Penrith Police Station where she is assisting police with inquiries.

Investigations into the incident continue with the car confirmed as being unregistered and uninsured, and inquiries being made into the whereabouts of the driver.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.