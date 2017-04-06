Concern after runner goes missing

Police are currently conducting a search for a man who failed to return home from an early morning run in Emu Plains this morning.

About 4.15am, 26-year-old Rhys Sutton left his house at Jacob King Place for his regular morning run.

Mr Sutton usually returns no later than 5.30am as he then heads to work. He failed to return home and has not turned up at his work place.

The man is an experienced runner and has a good geographical knowledge of the area. It is believed he usually runs around the residential area of Emu Plains and Leonay.

Police along with SES and members of the local community are currently searching these areas.

Mr Sutton is described as being about 180cm tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing running attire including black shorts.

A picture of Mr Sutton will be made available shortly.