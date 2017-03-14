Wild World of Cat Stevens

Cat Stevens is responsible for some of the most beautiful melodies in music history.

This April, entertainer Darren Coggan will celebrate 50 years of this musical icon by bringing 25 of his greatest hits to the stage.

‘Peace Train ‘Remember The Days’ a tribute to Cat Stevens’ will be jam packed with all of the most loved Cat Stevens tracks including ‘Moonshadow’, ‘Wild World’, ‘Father and Son’ and ‘Morning Has Broken’.

The performance will blend music with story telling as Darren explores the life of one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time.

“I had the privilege of being invited to London to meet with the great Cat Stevens in 2007 and I heard first hand some of the many anecdotes and stories that we share with the audience throughout the performance,” he said.

‘Peace Train ‘Remember The Days’ a tribute to Cat Stevens’ will be on at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub on Saturday, April 8 at 8pm. Tickets are $50-$55. To purchase tickets, visit www.bluemountainstheatreandhub.com.au or call 4723 5050.