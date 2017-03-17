Shotgun found after men flee police

A loaded sawn-off shotgun was found in a Kingswood park by police officers last night after two males fled from police.

Officers attached to St Marys Local Area Command were patrolling Somerset Street in Kingswood when they attempted to speak with two males at about 11.30pm.

It is alleged that the two males then ran away from police, and one threw the loaded sawn-off shotgun into a park nearby.

Officers arrested the two males, aged 22 and 17, on Rodgers Street and they were then taken to St Marys Police Station.

The 17-year-old youth and 22-year-old man were charged with ‘possess loaded firearm in public place’, and ‘possess shorten firearm’.

The teen was refused bail and will appear before a Children’s Court later today (Friday, March 17).

The man was refused bail and will appear before Penrith Local Court at a later date.