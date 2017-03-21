Man was carrying knives and a hammer in Penrith

Police have arrested a man at gunpoint after he was walking along streets in Penrith carrying knives and a hammer.

At about 10.30am on Friday, March 17 police received a number of phone calls in relation to the man.

He was walking along High and Station Streets when police responded within minutes to calls from the public.

When they arrived the male was waving a hammer, knives and scissors around in the air.

The 46-year-old Penrith man was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station where he was interviewed.

He was charged with ‘armed with intent to commit indictable offence’.