Motorcyclist injured in St Marys crash

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash at St Marys this afternoon.

About 3.40pm, emergency services were called to the intersection of Phillip Street and Glossop Street, after two cars and a motorbike travelling south on Glossop Street collided.

The male rider was trapped under one of the vehicles for a short time, however, he was released and taken to Westmead Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The male drivers of the other vehicles were not injured. They were both breath tested at the scene and returned a negative result.

“Officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash,” a Police Spokesperson said.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.