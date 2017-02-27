Man seriously assaulted at St Marys

Police are appealing for public assistance after a man was seriously assaulted in St Marys this morning.

About 4am today, police were called to Queen Street, near the intersection of Phillip Street, at St Marys after reports a man had been assaulted.

On arrival, they found a man had been hit a number of times with a blunt object, possibly a bat.

Police were told three men left the scene in a grey Range Rover. The man, aged in his late thirties, remains in hospital with serious facial injuries.

A crime scene was established and inquiries are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.