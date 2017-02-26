Leonay Golf Course to receive much-needed upgrade to surface paths

Emu Plains Sports Club has received a cheque for a whopping $25,000 to install new hard surface paths along the popular golf course.

Penrith MP Stuart Ayres hand delivered the Community Building Partnership Program grant to Club CEO Andrew Gardner on Friday afternoon.

“It was my pleasure to recommend Emu Sports Club/Leonay Golf Course for a grant of $25,000 which will be used for installing hard surface paths on the golf course,” Mr Ayres said.

Leonay Golf Course is located on the foot of the Blue Mountains where the local terrain has many sloping areas.

Due to the course not being flat, people who may have a disability or seniors with mobility issues find it difficult to play the course.

By installing hard surface paths to the needed areas, it will improve accessibility of the course.

Gardner said the current paths are either dirt or uneven and are a possible hazard to both social and competition golfers.

“The upgraded paths will provide safe access for all users and will enhance their golfing experience,” he said.

“Construction is expected to get underway in April and will take two months.”

The entire project is estimated to cost around $50,000.