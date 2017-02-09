Heatwave Action Plan implemented

The Heatwave Action Plan has been activated following the prediction of heatwave conditions across NSW for the next three days, with temperatures predicted to exceed 40 degrees.

Penrith may record its hottest February day in history on Saturday with 45 degree temperatures predicted.

NSW Health has advised people should take simple precautions to ensure they stay healthy in the heat by;

• Staying well hydrated;

• Avoiding alcohol and hot or sugary drinks;

• Limiting your physical activity; and,

• Trying to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

If you can, it’s a good idea to spend some time in an air-conditioned building.

Everyone needs to take care in hot weather but some people are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially-isolated.

Signs of heat-related illness include confusion, dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, weakness, headaches and loss of sweating.

People showing any of these signs should seek urgent medical attention through their GP or local emergency department.

NSW Health also recommends the following actions during extreme heat conditions:

• Check on the welfare of older people or neighbours living alone

• Keep the sun out by shading windows with curtains, blinds or closing shutters.

• Keep windows closed during the day until it cools down and in early morning. If you don’t have an air-conditioner, try to spend time in an air-conditioned place like a shopping centre, library or cinema.

• Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton.

• When outdoors, stay protected from the sun by wearing a hat and sunscreen.

As the weather heats up motorists also reminded that it is not just an offence for children, the elderly or pets to be left unattended in vehicles, it can be deadly.

Livestock and pet owners are also being urged to ensure adequate clean water is always available and that shading is provided where possible.

Additionally, no animals should be left in confined, unventilated areas.

Intensive large animal holdings, including poultry and piggeries should ensure cooling and watering systems are functioning and backup plans are in place in case of system failures.

Transport for New South Wales is also advising commuters to avoid travelling during the hottest part parts of the day, carry water with you and if you feel unwell, don’t board the train, bus, light rail or ferry.