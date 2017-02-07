Crameri wants re-think on roads

Penrith Councillor Kevin Crameri has demanded a re-think on street parking in Jordan Springs and other newly established housing estates.

“Planners should be looking at what they’re creating, there’s not enough room to move,” the Independent Councillor said at Council’s Ordinary Meeting on Monday night.

Cr Crameri said the streets are too narrow and there’s not enough parking associated with homes in the estates.

“The whole thing revolves around subdivisions, making the streets narrower, with house blocks getting smaller and it’s causing a bigger problem than you think,” Cr Crameri told the Weekender.

“It goes as far as looking at getting smaller garbage trucks so they can fit in the streets.”

Cr Crameri has asked for Council’s traffic committee to look into the issue and come to a conclusion on the best course of action to take.

“People are filling up their garage with items that need to be stored or with boats or trailers which leaves them to park their cars on the road,” Cr Crameri said.

“I have experienced a problem when there was a car parked too close to the bend forcing me to move over the unbroken white line to get around the corner, which is just an accident waiting to happen.”

Suggestions made by Cr Crameri include either a ranger patrolling the streets – leaving notes on cars that park too close to the bend – or installing ‘no parking’ signs on some streets to improve safety and available space.

“I believe planners of estates need to also look at what they’re designing in terms of practicality. Streets are too narrow and there’s not enough parking associated with homes,” Cr Crameri said.

“These small blocks and small roads cause many problems down the line.”