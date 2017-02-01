Bowls day is a chance for community to get behind Penrith PCYC

Penrith Bowling and Recreation Club will host its annual Charity Bowls Day on Friday, February 24 to support Penrith PCYC.

Following last year’s success of raising over $5,000, the one-day event offers the community a chance to give back and support a local organisation.

General Manager Julie Cullen said the day is about bringing the community together while having fun.

“I love seeing the Penrith community come together for a fun day at our Club and it’s also so rewarding to be able to raise money for the Penrith PCYC,” she said.

“It was really interesting last year, the amount of people in the room that had been affected in their lifetime by the PCYC.”

Penrith PCYC Club Manager Leann Dobbin said the not-for-profit charity relies heavily on fundraising.

“Everything that we raise within the community stays within the community and helps us develop youth programs for free,” Ms Dobbin said.

The entry fee is $70 per person. Registrations close on February 14. Contact Julie Cullen on 4721 2515.