Tanya Davies elevated to Cabinet

Penrith MP Stuart Ayres has retained his position as Minister for Sport, while his Mulgoa colleague Tanya Davies has been elevated to Cabinet.

Mr Ayres is no longer the Minister for Tourism and Major Events but picks up two new portfolios – Western Sydney and WestConnex.

Retaining the Sport portfolio means that Mr Ayres will continue to oversee the State’s stadium overhaul.

Ms Davies picks up three key roles and is now the Minister for Women, Minister for Mental Health and Minister for Ageing.

Ms Berejiklian said she was thrilled to elevate Ms Davies to the front bench.

“She is a wonderful face for western Sydney but more importantly has done a lot of work in the social services area and I’m really pleased that Tanya is being promoted in that way,” she said.

Adrian Piccoli, Jillian Skinner, Duncan Gay, John Ajaka and Leslie Williams are no longer in Cabinet.

Brad Hazzard picks up the vital Health portfolio while Rob Stokes takes on Education. Melinda Pavey takes on Roads.

Ms Berejiklian said the new team would make sure each community across the State receives the services and infrastructure it needs.

“We will deliver local infrastructure and services on the ground, to every corner of the State, maintain a strong economy and ensure we tackle major challenges such as housing affordability,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Earlier, Roads Minister Duncan Gay issued a statement all but confirming he’d been dumped from Cabinet.

He said he was considering the timing of his retirement from Parliament, but it would most likely come “sooner rather than later”.

“As a young grazier from Crookwell, I would have never dreamed of being one of the state’s longest serving ministers for roads,” Mr Gay said.

“I could not be prouder of what we have achieved in my portfolio over the past six years.

“Right across NSW, drivers only have to look out their car window to see all of the roads under construction – from Mulgoa to Molong to Moree.”

Outgoing Education Minister Adrian Piccoli wished Mr Stokes all the best in the portfolio.

“It has been a great privilege to have served as Minister for Education in NSW for nearly six years,” he said.

“Like everyone who goes into public office, I entered politics hoping to make a difference.

“Education has the power to transform lives; that’s why I think it is the greatest job a Minister can have.

“I can look back over my time as Minister satisfied with what I have achieved.”