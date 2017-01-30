Panthers name young squad for Nines

Penrith’s biggest stars will be rested for this weekend’s Auckland Nines tournament, with the Panthers today announcing a young squad to make the trip across the Tasman.

The Nines will be held this Saturday and Sunday.

The most high profile Penrith player making the trip is new recruit James Tamou, while rising star Nathan Cleary along with Waqa Blake and Isaah Yeo will also play.

Yeo will captain the side.

Outside of that, it’s a young squad that will be competing against the other 15 NRL clubs in an attempt to take out the NRL’s popular pre-season tournament.

Penrith play Canterbury in the second match of the tournament, scheduled for 10.25am AEDT on Saturday.

Penrith squad: Dylan Edwards, Corey Waddell, Waqa Blake, Jed Cartwright, Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, Nathan Cleary, Kaide Ellis, Sione Katoa, Darren Nicholls, Tyrone May, Moses Leota, Sitaleki Akauola, James Tamou, Christian Crichton, Corey Harawira-Naera, Isaah Yeo (c), Zach Dockar-Clay, Oliver Clark