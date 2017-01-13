Man in serious condition after stabbing

Police are appealing for public assistance after a man was stabbed in Kingswood overnight.

Emergency services were called to Wainwright Lane, Kingswood just before 10.30pm following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police have been told that an argument occurred before a man was allegedly stabbed in the throat by another person.

“A 34-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics for a stab wound to his neck,” a Police spokesperson said.

“He was conveyed to Nepean Hospital in a serious but stable condition.”

Officers from St Marys Local Area Command attended and a crime scene has been established which will be examined by forensic officers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.