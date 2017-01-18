Man arrested after bizarre act on motorway

A man has been arrested and charged following calls from the public about a naked male masturbating and filming people’s reactions.

At about 2pm on Saturday, January 14 Police attended the M4 Motorway at Russell Street, Emu Plains where they stopped and spoke to a fully-clothed 56-year-old man driving away from the scene.

His vehicle was searched and a number of items were recovered including a camera that was confiscated by police.

The male was placed under arrest and charged with ‘willful and obscene exposure’ and ‘commit act of indecency’.

A search warrant was executed for a property in North Richmond where a number of items were seized.

He is set to appear in Penrith Local Court on Monday, February 6.