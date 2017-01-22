Berejiklian is Premier, what now for Ayres and Davies?

Gladys Berejiklian has officially been chosen to lead New South Wales.

Ms Berejiklian was elected unopposed by her colleagues this morning to lead the Liberal Party.

She is the first female Liberal Premier and only the second woman to lead the State.

Her appointment comes following the shock resignation of outgoing Premier Mike Baird last week. He will retire from politics altogether to spend more time with his family, and to potentially seek work in the private sector.

One of Ms Berejiklian’s first tasks will be choosing her front bench.

Penrith MP Stuart Ayres, considered one of the rising stars of the Liberal Party, currently holds the Sports portfolio as well as Trade, Tourism & Major Events.

There was already speculation that he could lose the Sports portfolio in a re-shuffle, so his role moving forward remains uncertain.

Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies is currently Parliamentary Secretary for Youth Affairs and Homelessness but may earn a front bench promotion as part of a re-shuffle.

